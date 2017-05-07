Stanbic IBTC introduces online account opening service

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has introduced an instant online account opening service, in line with its goal of helping to digitize banking in Nigeria.

The bank said this innovation, apart from expanding its retail banking business, will ensure easy access to millions of prospective banking customers, while driving financial inclusion in the country.

The new service involves an instant and easy account opening process and once a simple form is completed and submitted online, the account holder can instantly access their account and begin to enjoy the full benefits of the accounts in real time.

Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr. Babatunde Macaulay, said this innovation as well as other digital and non-digital solutions rolled out recently underlines the importance of providing seamless customer experience to both existing and prospective customers.

“Our appreciation of the need to create access and to continually explore innovative ways of providing world class financial services, when and where our customers want it, is our guiding principle.

Easy access to financial services

What we have done is provide our esteemed customers another novel service that meets the demand for prompt and easy access to financial services. Our customers can be reassured that Stanbic IBTC Bank will continue to evolve in anticipation of their changing needs with the aim of helping them move forward,” Macaulay said.

On how to access the service, Macaulay said interested account applicants can visit Stanbic IBTC Bank’s official website, complete the simple application process online, and the customer is immediately contacted with feedback and notification of successful on- boarding.

Other benefits of the new service, Macaulay stated, include issuance of debit card, mobile and internet banking, interest earning on savings account, flexibility and opportunity to upgrade account, issuance of cheque book and the opportunity to access credit on the customer’s income while investment account holders also enjoy added benefit of watching their money grow.

“Stanbic IBTC Bank will continue to leverage the expertise of the Stanbic IBTC Group to provide services and products that address the specific needs of our customers,” Macaulay said.

The post Stanbic IBTC introduces online account opening service appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

