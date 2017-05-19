Stand to End Rape Initiative presents the HERE Exhibition as a Platform to Share the Stories of Sexual Violence Survivors

Stand to End Rape Initiative in collaboration with The Initiative for Equal Rights and the Revolving Art Incubator present the HERE Exhibition. which is open from April 30 until May 14 at the Revolving Art Incubator, 2nd Floor, Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos. The HERE Exhibition Opening Event held on 30th of April and feature […]

The post Stand to End Rape Initiative presents the HERE Exhibition as a Platform to Share the Stories of Sexual Violence Survivors appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

