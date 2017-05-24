Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Carrie Fisher Transforms Into Princess Leia For Her Final Movie

Outstanding Actress Carrie Fisher stands firm as General Leia on a new cover of Vanity Fair which honors 40 years of Star Wars.

The blockbuster Star Wars: The Last Jedi” doesn’t land in theaters until December 2017, but anticipating fans can get a sneak peek at the cast in costume on four different Vanity Fair magazine covers hitting newsstands on June 6.

Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, , Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver and Kelly Marie Tran are photographed in character by Annie Leibovitz.

Seen in her amazing costume as the princess-turned-rebel commander, Carrie Fisher appears as the iconic character for the final time in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The cover is one of four dedicated to the new film, but Fisher is the only character featured by herself. The actress, who died in December at the age of 60 following a heart attack, was able to complete her scenes for the highly anticipated new film prior to her death.

Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly confirmed in an interview at a University of Southern California tech conference that Fisher “appears throughout” the film and that her performance “remains as it was.”

You can get your hands on the summer issue of Vanity Fair on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles on May 31, and worldwide on June 6.

All four Vanity Fair covers were photographed by Annie Leibovitz on set.

The post Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Carrie Fisher Transforms Into Princess Leia For Her Final Movie appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

