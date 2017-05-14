“Staring At Asses Gives Me Inspiration” — Singer Timaya

Timaya has declared that big booty inspires him, which of course gives him inspiration and ideas to come up with a song. The Igberipapa 1 of Bayelsa in a chat with Sunday Scoop said: “I love the human backside because it is very beautiful and just by staring at it, I get ideas for songs. …

The post “Staring At Asses Gives Me Inspiration” — Singer Timaya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

