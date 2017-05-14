‘Staring At Backsides Inspire Me’ – Timaya

Nigerian musician and songwriter Timaya credits the backsides of ladies as the source of his inspiration when writing his lyrics. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Timaya spoke on how he gets his inspiration sometimes. “I love the human backside because it is very beautiful and just by staring at it, I get ideas for…

The post ‘Staring At Backsides Inspire Me’ – Timaya appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

