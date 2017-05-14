Staring at women’s buttocks inspired most of my songs – Timaya

Port Harcourt based singer, Timaya, born Alfred Inetimi Odon, has revealed the source of his inspiration. The Rivers-born singer said starring at women’s bums inspires him and he is unapologetic about that. Timaya said some of his songs came as a result of staring at ladies’ backside. He told Punch, “I love the woman backside […]

