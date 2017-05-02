Stars That Watched Anthony Joshua Defeat Wladimir Klitschko (pictures)
Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko fight 1. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also got up close to Joshua, posting this picture to Twitter 2. Among those watching AJ and Dr Steelhammer was the Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger 3. The fighters were also welcomed to the arena by former star Evander Holyfield Source: Dailymail
