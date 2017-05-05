State House perm sec not on suspension – Presidency Published May 5, 2017

The Presidency on Friday said there was no truth in an online report suggesting that the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr. Jalal Arabi, is on suspension. According to a statement by the Deputy Director (Information), Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye, the permanent secretary is also not under any probe. “The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Jalal Arabi, […]

