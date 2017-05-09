State launches web-based data system on child protection data – The Star, Kenya
State launches web-based data system on child protection data
The Star, Kenya
In a speech, Labour CS Phyllis Kandie said the system will enable them understand the magnitude of the problems facing Kenyan children. The speech was read on her behalf by Social Protection PS Susan Mochache. Under the theme 'Quality Data For …
