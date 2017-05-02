State minister gives wooden bat to 700 wives to deal with violent husbands
Almost 700 wives were given wooden bats by an Indian state minister,the minister urged the women to use the bats as a weapon if their husbands turn alcoholic or abusive. The bats which are used to get dirt out of clothes in traditional laundries , Gopal Bhargava were given to 700 brides at a mass …
