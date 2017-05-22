State of Nigerian economy at halfway mark – 2 – Vanguard
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
State of Nigerian economy at halfway mark – 2
Vanguard
Professor Soludo, ex-Chief Economic Adviser to President Obasanjo and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is an intriguing fellow. First, he was once in government at the highest levels. Except in Nigeria, a re-deployment from Chief …
Soludo: Nigeria is in Dire Need of Export-oriented Industrialisation Strategy
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!