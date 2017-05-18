State raises price of maize for farmers as Agriculture CS Bett quizzed – The Standard
State raises price of maize for farmers as Agriculture CS Bett quizzed
The Standard
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett with his PS Richard Lesiyampe when they appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]. The Government is ready to offer farmers Sh3,600 for a 90kg of maize, …
