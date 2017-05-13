State to start afresh with nuclear procurement deals – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
State to start afresh with nuclear procurement deals
South African Broadcasting Corporation
The ruling at the end of last month was seen as a major victory for Earthlife Africa. (SABC). Tags: South Africa · Department of Energy · Mmamoloko Kubayi · Nuclear Deal · Phanuel Shuma. Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says although her department …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!