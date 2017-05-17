State’s case against alleged Chief Justice burglar is weak – lawyer – News24
|
News24
|
State's case against alleged Chief Justice burglar is weak – lawyer
News24
Johannesburg – The lawyer of the alleged mastermind behind the break-in at the Office of the Chief Justice, says the State's case against his client is weak. "As far as we are concerned, they don't have a case against him and they can't place him at …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!