Stella Oduah Indebtedness: Court To Hear Applications May 30 – SaharaReporters.com

Stella Oduah Indebtedness: Court To Hear Applications May 30

Stella Oduah Indebtedness: Court To Hear Applications May 30
The bank alleges that Ms. Oduah and her Sea Petroleum and Gas company owe it over $16.4m and N100.4m. by Sahara Reporters, New York May 02, 2017. The Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria, will hear on May 30 all pending applications in a debt …
Debt recovery suit against Stella Oduah adjourned for hearingP.M. News
Oduah seeks time to respond to bank's debt suitThe Nation Newspaper
Stella Oduah: Court to hear application on alleged $16.4m, N100m indebtedness May 30NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

