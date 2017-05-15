Step Aside Recession! See How Much Davido Spent In London Night Club | Photo

To Nigerian Pop singer, Davido, recession is just a word. Just after his performance at the One African Music Festival few nights back, the DMW boss and some friends stormed the exclusive China White VIP night club on Winsley Street, London to turn up and it was booming. Davido shared the receipt of his bills …

