Step Out Design By Ekua Mbir Presents It’s Ready To Wear ‘Night Flower’ Collection

Emerging fashion brand Step Out Designs has released the amazing look book for it’s Night Flower collection featuring Face Of #AFWk2016 Grace Quaye.

The designer Ekua Mbir was moved by the fabric which inspired the name of the collection.

The Night Flower collection can be worn at anytime to any occasion be it a social, a party, dinner or church. With limited edition pieces, the ready to wear collection is currently available and can be ordered via the Step Out Designs online platforms.

Credits:

Clothes: @Step_Out_Designs

Photography: @Pixxxyphotography

Model: @CiellaQuaye from @ConfidenceModels

