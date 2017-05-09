Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stephanie Otobo replies Apostle Suleman, ‘I’m born again but my claims intact’

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Stephanie Otobo has replied a statement by Apostle Johnson Suleman over her claims that she is now ‘born again’ and withdrawn the $5 million lawsuit she filed against him in Canada. Otobo stated that her claims in the whole saga remain intact. Suleman’s aide, Phrank Shaibu, had in a statement on Sunday dared Stephanie Otobo […]

Stephanie Otobo replies Apostle Suleman, ‘I’m born again but my claims intact’

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.