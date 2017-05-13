Sterling Bank bags Deutsche Bank’s Excellence Award – National Accord
Sterling Bank bags Deutsche Bank's Excellence Award
Sterling Bank Plc has received new recognition as the lender emerged as one of the best banks in Nigeria in the aspect of international trade cash payment from Deutsche Bank AG of Germany. This followed the winning of the Agric Bank of the Year Award …
