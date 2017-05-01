Sterling Bank grows earnings by 12% to N28.6b in Q1

STERLING Bank Plc at the weekend released its first quarter results with a double-digit growth in the top-line earnings and continuing improvement in the underlying core banking business. The report showed that gross earnings grew by 12 per cent as the bank’s net interest margin improved to 8.2 per cent within the first three months. […]

The post Sterling Bank grows earnings by 12% to N28.6b in Q1 appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

