Sterling Bank shareholders task management on business expansion, profitability

Shareholders of Sterling Bank Plc on Thursday enjoined the management to map out strategies aimed at increasing the company’s profitability and business activities. The shareholders gave the advice at the company’s 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos. The shareholders, who lauded the management for efficient running of the affairs of the bank, also urged…

