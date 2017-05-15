Pages Navigation Menu

Sterling Bank wins Deutsche Bank’s Excellence Award

Posted on May 15, 2017

STERLING Bank Plc which recently won the Agric Bank of the Year Award from the Nigeria Agriculture Awards (NAA), has again emerged as one of the best banks in Nigeria in international trade cash payment from Deutsche Bank AG of Germany. The bank emerged second runnerup in the 6th edition of the Straight Through Processing […]

