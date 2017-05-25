Steve Cook signs new four-year deal at Bournemouth – Irish Independent

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports


Steve Cook signs new four-year deal at Bournemouth
Bournemouth centre-back Steve Cook has been rewarded with a new four-year deal after an impressive campaign for the Cherries. The 26-year-old had been linked with a summer move, with reports of interest from clubs including Everton, but he has …
Steve Cook signs four-year Bournemouth extensionSkySports
Steve Cook pens long-term deal with BournemouthSports Mole
Steve Cook: Bournemouth defender signs new four-year contractBBC Sport
90min –Tribal Football –TVC News –WhoScored.com
all 16 news articles »

