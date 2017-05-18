Pages Navigation Menu

Stick to our platform, Sheriff -led PDP urges members

Posted on May 18, 2017

Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged members of the party to ignore an advice for those of them desirous of contesting elections to look for alternative platforms. Sheriff said this in a statement issued by Mr Bernard Mikko, the acting PDP Spokesperson to Sheriff on Wednesday in Abuja.

