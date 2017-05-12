Still on Shade Okoya’s 40th birthday bash

IT was the talk of town throughout the better part of last week when Shade, the pretty wife of billionaire, Chief Rasak Okoya held her 40th birthday inside their Oluwa-Ni-Shola Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

Aside the trappings of an expected birthday celebration of the status of the Okoyas and the attendant presence of top dignitaries from all walks of life, she did not disappoint guests, friends and well wishers with her fashion styles.

The likes of Aliko Dangote, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Mrs. Abba Folawiyo, Mrs. Sarah Sosan, Chief Mrs. Nike Akande, Mrs. Kemi Nelson, Chief Bisi Olatilo, Mrs. Kemi Nelson, Justice Oguntade and wife who made it to the high-flying party had a swell time while it lasted.

Shade, who looked nothing close to 40 changed her expensive attire three times. For an appetizer to her guests, Okoya, walked in majestically, rocking an immaculate white dress. During the grand entry, her two lovely children were proudly flaunted in the front followed by the two older ones, then their parents. To spice up the epoch-making event, the celebrant changed into another white dinner gown which left some of the women at the party green with envy.

As an icing on the cake, the fair and elegant queen of style changed into a drop dead red jump suit. Meanwhile, it’s on record that for the Okoyas, a day preceding any celebration, they have made it a family ritual to invite beggars to their palatial home, feed them as well as bless them with cash.

