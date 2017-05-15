Pages Navigation Menu

Stock Market Hits 9-month High – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 15, 2017


Stock Market Hits 9-month High
An unprecedented surge in investors' appetite for risk assets lifted the Nigerian equities market to nine-month high as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 7.46per cent to close the week at 28,192.46. In a similar vein
