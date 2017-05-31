Stock market records +0.74% gain as banking shares rally on recovery hopes

NIGERIAN Stock Exchange closed on a positive note yesterday as NSE ASI appreciated by +0.74% to close at 29,281.04 basis points, as against +2.10% appreciation recorded previously. Its Yearto- Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +8.95%. Market breadth closed positive as Mansard led 29 Gainers against 17 Losers topped by Seplat at the end of […]

