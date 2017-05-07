Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stock Market Resumes Trading In May With 0.80% Gain – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Stock Market Resumes Trading In May With 0.80% Gain
Leadership Newspapers
Transactions opened on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the first trading day in the month of May on a bullish trend with the All-Share Index gaining 0.80 per cent. In summary, the All Share Index (ASI) gained 206.67 absolute points, representing

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.