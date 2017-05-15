Pages Navigation Menu

Stock Market Surges 12% in Three Weeks on Rising Investor Confidence in FX Window – THISDAY Newspapers

Stock Market Surges 12% in Three Weeks on Rising Investor Confidence in FX Window
From being the worst performing market among its emerging market peers, the Nigerian equities market has made record gains for three weeks in a row, surging by 11.9 per cent, following renewed demand for stocks by foreign portfolio and domestic …

