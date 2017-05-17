Stock market sustains gain with fresh N101billion – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Stock market sustains gain with fresh N101billion
Daily Trust
The Nigerian stock market sustained upward trend on Wednesday as investors in the market gained N101 billion at the end of trading. The positive trend was significantly impacted by gains recorded in some large and medium capitalized stocks numbering 25 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!