Stoke City Boss Mark Hughes Not Ruling Out Move For John Terry

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is not ruling out the club trying to sign John Terry this summer, but has emphasised he expects there will be “a lot of interest” in the veteran defender.

The 36-year-old Chelsea captain is leaving the Blues when his contract expires at the end of the season.

When asked about Stoke possibly making a move for the former England skipper, Hughes – a Chelsea player when Terry was in the club’s youth ranks – said: “John’s going to move somewhere, he’s an outstanding player and he’s someone I know very well.

“I think there will be a lot of interest in John Terry.

“Whether or not we’d be able to present anything to John that would make him think, I don’t know – I’ve not had that conversation.

“I spoke briefly with him after the Chelsea game (Stoke’s 4-2 loss at Stamford Bridge on New Year’s Eve) and had a laugh and a joke about things, about where his future lies.”

