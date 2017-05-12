Stoke City Not Interested In Leeds Defender Charlie Taylor

Mark Hughes has revealed that Stoke City will not move for Leeds left-back Charlie Taylor this summer.

Taylor, whose contract at Elland Road is about to expire, is reportedly a target for West Brom.

“Charlie Taylor is not a player we are involved in. We aren’t looking to pursue anything – he isn’t one of our targets,” he told reporters.

Hughes also revealed that club-record signing Giannelli Imbula could be on his way out of the door in the summer after just 18 months at the club.

“It’s fair to say with Giannelli that things haven’t quite worked out,” he said. “If there is interest in him then we would consider that. We haven’t had any interest, in fairness, but we would look at things if the right offer came in for all three parties.

“Sometimes things just don’t pan out as you hope. It has been a frustration for all parties involved. He hasn’t quite adjusted to the Premier League.”

Taylor’s contract is soon to expire at Elland Road, but should a transfer go through a tribunal will be required to determine the compensation fee given to Leeds.

The post Stoke City Not Interested In Leeds Defender Charlie Taylor appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

