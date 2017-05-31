Stolen Childhoods: End of Childhood Report [EN/AR] – ReliefWeb
Stolen Childhoods: End of Childhood Report [EN/AR]
For at least 700 million children worldwide – and perhaps hundreds of millions more – childhood has ended too soon. The major reasons included poor health, confl ict, extreme violence, child marriage, early pregnancy, malnutrition, exclusion from …
