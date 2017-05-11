Stones, rubber bullets fly as police, Ennerdale residents clash

Eyewitness News

One man has been arrested in Ennerdale on Thursday morning for pelting an officer with stones as residents take to the streets for a fourth day demanding houses. Police are gearing up for another day of protests in Ennerdale. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.

Police station torched Independent Online



all 6 news articles »