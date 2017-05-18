Pages Navigation Menu

Stop allocating soldiers to politicians, Governor Wike tells Army High Command

Posted on May 18, 2017

River state Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the Army High Command to desist from posting battalions of soldiers to politicians, saying it is counter-productive and a threat to national security. The governor said that the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai should go beyond complaining that politicians are hobnobbing with soldiers and take action […]

