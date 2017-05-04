Stop attack on governors – NGF warns Dogara
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, has called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, to stop using governors as “punching bags’’. The call was made by Head, Media and Public Affairs at NGF Secretariat, Abulrazque Barkindo, in Abuja on Thursday. He said that the governors were signatories to an initiative, Open Governance Partnership (OGP), […]
