Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop attack on governors – NGF warns Dogara

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, has called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, to stop using governors as “punching bags’’. The call was made by Head, Media and Public Affairs at NGF Secretariat, Abulrazque Barkindo, in Abuja on Thursday. He said that the governors were signatories to an initiative, Open Governance Partnership (OGP), […]

Stop attack on governors – NGF warns Dogara

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.