Stop behaving like a baby – Niger Delta group tells Wike – Daily Post Nigeria
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Stop behaving like a baby – Niger Delta group tells Wike
Daily Post Nigeria
A group, Niger Delta Advocacy and Good Governance Watch (NDAGGW) on Friday blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for fanning the embers of disunity in the Niger Delta region through his alleged reckless and unguarded statements.
Home Politics Group lambastes Dickson over claims on Jonathan years not wasted for Ijaw…
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!