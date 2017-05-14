Stop condemning Molefe’s redeployment – MKMVA – News24
|
News24
|
Stop condemning Molefe's redeployment – MKMVA
News24
Ekurhuleni – The Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association has called on those opposed to former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's redeployment to the electricity provider to stop criticising the move. MKMVA chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe has questioned …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!