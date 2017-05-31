‘Stop Creating Friction Between Jonathan,Gov Dickson’

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

Politicians in Bayelsa State have been warned to desist from creating friction between former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson.

A group, the League of Bayelsa Professionals which gave the warning, was reacting to the spate of criticism that trailed Governor Dickson’s speech during this year’s edition of the annual Isaac Boro’s Day, in which he was quoted to have described Jonathan’s presidency of adding little value to Ijaw land.

A statement by the publicity secretary of the group, Mr. Nelson Mikikpo, in Abuja yesterday, said key politicians who betrayed former President Jonathan had no moral right to chastise Governor Dickson for speaking his mind.

Mikipo said one of the critics of Dickson, Chief Diekivie Ikiogho, should show remorse to Jonathan for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) shortly after Jonathan had lost the presidential election and stop trying to castigate Dickson in order to gain undue favour from Jonathan.

The group reminded the trio of Senator Ikisikpo, Hon. Nadu and Hon. Omekwe who also dumped Jonathan for the APC after benefiting from him, to apologise to the former president for their disloyalty instead of trying to vilify Dickson for his innocuous comments.

“To us the action of the so-called Jonathan’s loyalists, who dumped him shortly after losing the 2015 poll for the APC, clearly portrays them as fair weather friends,” he added.

The group reasoned that if the politicians were as loyal and faithful to Jonathan as Governor Dickson, they would have stuck with the President in the PDP after losing in 2015 to the APC.

The post ‘Stop Creating Friction Between Jonathan,Gov Dickson’ appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

