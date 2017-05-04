Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop dumping finished goods in Nigeria – Adeosun tells Japanese businessmen – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Stop dumping finished goods in Nigeria – Adeosun tells Japanese businessmen
Daily Post Nigeria
The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has urged a Japanese Trade and Investment Mission to Nigeria to invest in the country by setting up manufacturing plants, instead of shipping-in finished products. Adeosun stated this in a discussion with a

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.