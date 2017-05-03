Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop exploiting Buhari’s ill health, northern group tell Yoruba leaders – Vanguard

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Stop exploiting Buhari's ill health, northern group tell Yoruba leaders
Vanguard
A group, Northern Patriotic Assembly (NPA) has warned politicians in the country to stop exploiting President Muhammadu Buhari's ill health situation for political and personal gains. In a statement issued in Kaduna Wednesday the group said such
APC leaders saying Buhari will contest in 2019 are sycophants – Party chieftain, IdahosaDaily Post Nigeria
President Buhari needs medical attention – Chief Charles IdahosaNAIJ.COM

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.