Stop fighting over politicians, they always reconcile – Oba of Lagos

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has warned Nigerians against fighting over politicians, saying they would always have a way of reconciling their differences behind closed doors. A statement on Tuesday said Akiolu spoke during the 60th birthday of Mrs. Folashade Ashafa, the wife of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

