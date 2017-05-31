Stop fighting over politicians, they always reconcile – Oba of Lagos

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has warned Nigerians against fighting over politicians, saying they would always have a way of reconciling their differences behind closed doors. A statement on Tuesday said Akiolu spoke during the 60th birthday of Mrs. Folashade Ashafa, the wife of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the […]

Stop fighting over politicians, they always reconcile – Oba of Lagos

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

