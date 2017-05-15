Stop flooding Aso Rock because Buhari won’t appoint any Igbo man SGF – Amaku

The Anambra state publicity Secretary of the United Progressive Party, UPP, Mr. Uche Amaku has advised South easterners to stop flooding Aso Rock in a bid to win the favour of President Muhammadu Buhari, all in the hope that the President may appoint one of them, an Igbo man, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Recall that before president Buhari departed Nigeria for London on a follow-up medical treatment, he suspended the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal who was accused of mismanaging N12 billion funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP). The House of Representatives committee investigated Lawal who claimed he expended N270 million under the Presidential Initiative on the North-East (PINE) “on just clearing of grass in IDP camps.’’

Mr. Amaku who gave the advise during a press conference in Awka also said that it sparks of political gullibility for some Igbo politicians to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, party just to win the job which, according to him, APC will never allow to happen.

“It sparks of political gullibility for southeast politicians to believe that one of them would step into the position of Secretary to Government of Federation from which David Babachir Lawal was suspended.”

“It is also self-delusion for politicians from Southeast to flock APC with the erroneous belief that the exit of Lawal would pave the way for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to correct the lopsided appointments it sustained in the past two years by appointing any of them.”

“If our brothers and sisters that rushed into APC had good sense of history or genuine political orientation, they should know that all through the tenure of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the position of SGF was occupied by persons from the South.”

“Therefore, expecting that a northern President who has shown defined aversion for Ndigbo and Southeast would bend backward in a show of political repentance to consider any person from the zone, no matter how highly endowed, amounts to political daydreaming and historical blindness.”

The post Stop flooding Aso Rock because Buhari won’t appoint any Igbo man SGF – Amaku appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

