Stop Hiding Public Funds, Cleric Tells Politicians

A cleric of the Evangelical Church of West Africa, also known as Evangelical Church Winning All, Revd. Simeon Adekeye, said it was high time politicians stopped hiding public funds.

He said it was unfortunate that money meant for the benefit of all Nigerians were being hidden by some public office holders who saw no wrong in their actions.

The cleric said this at the launching of a book titled, “Winning hope in a warring world,” which held recently in Lagos.

Since December 20, 2016 when the Federal Government launched the whistle-blowing policy in its fight against corruption, there had been several revelations as to how some members of the political class hid money allegedly for personal purposes.

The recent discovery of hidden funds had led to the recovery of over N13bn in an apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had thereafter said looters were hiding public funds in burial grounds and forests.

Saying it was high time politicians started displaying selflessness in their service to the country, Adekeye said, “What spurred me to write this book was the experience I had during my mother’s burial in 2004. I was there, thinking about what was next after her death.

“The book is to give hope to the unemployed, the downcast in the society and the need for the political class to imbibe a sacrificial lifestyle. Some of them are hiding money that is supposed to be used to develop the country.

“They are hiding money that could pay the salaries of thousands of graduates. So, there is need for self-examination. Where will all the money go when they die? Will they take the money to wherever they go? We all need to live for love and for the benefit of humanity.”

Adekeye added that there was the need to revive the reading culture in the country, saying it was the only means to national development.

