Stop leaking secrets on NIA; Anyaoku warns Osinbajo panel

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has thrown his weight behind yesterday’s warning by former Minister of External Affairs, Prof, Bolaji Akinyemi, that secrets on the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, should not be leaked to the public.

Akinyemi had issued the warning against the backdrop of ongoing probe of NIA Director-General, Ambassador Ayodele Oke, by the Presidential panel, headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the gravity of the issue propelled him to react to the development, especially as it portended danger for the country’s security system.

Anyaoku in a statement issued Monday night said ”Apart from my intervention that led to the signing of the Abuja

Accord by all the presidential candidates in the run-up to the 2015 national elections, I do not normally issue public statements on developments within our country.

”But because of its gravity, I feel compelled to publicly express my full support for the statement by Professor Bolaji Akinyemi on the need to stop leaking secrets on NIA which I have just read in our media while on a visit to London.

”It is common practice by responsible governments throughout the world for only the Head of Government and his/her very few appropriate Ministers to be involved in the operations of the nation’s external secret service.

”While not sparing every effort to check corruption, to expand the scope of such involvement would be doing huge damage to the security of the state.”

