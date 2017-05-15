Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop meddling in political affairs‚ ANC IN KZN tells judiciary – Times LIVE

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Stop meddling in political affairs‚ ANC IN KZN tells judiciary
Times LIVE
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called for North Gauteng High Court Judge Bashier Vally's ruling for President Jacob Zuma to provide the DA with reasons for sacking finance minister Pravin Gordhan to be reversed. The party also wants the UDM's application …
Zikalala questions cabinet reshuffle rulingiAfrica.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.