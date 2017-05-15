Stop meddling in political affairs‚ ANC IN KZN tells judiciary – Times LIVE
Stop meddling in political affairs‚ ANC IN KZN tells judiciary
Times LIVE
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called for North Gauteng High Court Judge Bashier Vally's ruling for President Jacob Zuma to provide the DA with reasons for sacking finance minister Pravin Gordhan to be reversed. The party also wants the UDM's application …
Zikalala questions cabinet reshuffle ruling
