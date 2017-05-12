Stop promoting corrupt politicians, UPP urges journalists

A chieftain of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo, has called on journalists to desist from promoting corrupt politicians. Okonkwo said on Thursday during the inauguration of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel new secretariat in Enugu. In a speech entitled “The Power of the Media Journalism, is Not for Public…

