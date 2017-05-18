Stop soliciting soldiers’ assistance to cause chaos, disharmony – Group warns politicians, others

A group, Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance (COCMEGG), has warned politicians, power seekers and political jobbers to desist from soliciting the assistance of soldiers to carryout acts capable of causing chaos and disharmony in the country.

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai had, few days ago, raised an alarm that some politicians where approaching some soldiers for undisclosed reasons.

This was sequel to some rumours that some politicians may have been planning a coup with some soldiers to allegedly topple the government.

Lt.-Gen. Buratai however, warned his troops of serious consequences should any of them be caught not being apolitical. He also urged soldiers to desist from politicking or resign and join politics if that is their interest.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the civil society group in Abuja on Thursday, it warned those it said are power jobbers to desist forthwith in the interest of national unity, peace and stability. COCMEGG also declared unalloyed support to the Chief of Army Staff “in his patriotic call and efforts to keep Nigeria peaceful and stable.”

The statement reads thus: “Rising from an emergency meeting convened by the National President of the Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance (COCMEGG) in Nigeria, after discussing the recent press statement issued by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, warning some mischief politicians and agent provocateurs on their unethical relationship with the Army and soliciting favours that run contrary to our national interests and the consequences of destabilizing the polity at this time of our national history.”

“COCMEGG is compelled to add a voice to the clarion call to warn and caution our politicians, business moguls and mischief makers who would want to capitalise on the present situation to overheat the polity and destabilise our nascent democracy and return Nigeria back to the dark days. We are therefore, constrained to issue the following statement.”

“COCMEGG wholeheartedly support the Chief of Army Staff in his patriotic call and efforts to keep Nigeria peaceful and stable and therefore, warn politicians, power seekers and political jobbers to desist from heating-up the polity unnecessarily and stop their ungodly acts of soliciting the assistance of soldiers to create disharmony and chaos thereby bringing all the achievements of the present administration to naught.”

“COCMEGG warns mischief makers trying to solicit and collaborate with officers and men of the Nigerian Army negatively, to desist forthwith in the interest of national unity, peace and stability and therefore call on well-meaning Nigerians to put their eyes and ears on the ground so as to report to the military authorities and other agencies of government of any clandestine meetings so as to fish out the bad eggs and nip in the bud, these plans of self serving politicians that do not mean well for the collective aspirations of Nigerians.”

“COCMEGG therefore calls on these set of mischief makers to be wary of the consequences of their actions or the actions of those individuals or groups who are hell- bent on derailing the much needed peace and stability in the polity that Nigerians have since enjoyed from the beginning of this administration.”

“It is therefore imperative for politicians to retrace their steps and take a holistic view of their interactions with the Army that have sacrificed so much to keep this country peaceful and henceforth stop any unpatriotic approach, behaviours and mannerisms that will tantamount to destabilizing our hard earned democracy for any political reasons whatsoever. “

“We therefore call on the personnel of the Nigerian Military to weigh the consequences of such actions and therefore admonish them to resign their commission if the need be and pursue any political aspiration of their choice.”

“We urge the patriotic men and officers of the Nigerian Army to remain stead fast in their loyalty to the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army and the nation and stay clear of those enemies of Nigeria who desire to take us back to the Dark Age and be mindful of such interactions henceforth.”

“That the Nigeria Army is a thorough breed profession that is apolitical and disciplined and as such, should be seen as a patriotic institution that has clear constitutional roles and responsibilities of maintaining law and order and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation.”

“COCMEGG hereby passes a vote of confidences on Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, who has selflessly repositioned the Nigerian Army as the best military institution today in Africa and therefore urge men and officers to support and pledge their unalloyed loyalty and patriotic zeal to the proactive leadership of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria as a country. We urge Nigerians to support the military in its campaign to rid the country of terrorism and other crimes in our societies.”

