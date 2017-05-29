Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop wishing us death, you still need us – Obasanjo tells Nigerian youths

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has appealed to Nigerian youths to desist from wishing their past leaders, including him dead, as the youths still need their mentoring and advise‎. Obasanjo made the appeal when he spoke during the Youth Governance Dialogue organized by the Youth Development Centre arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential …

The post Stop wishing us death, you still need us – Obasanjo tells Nigerian youths appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.