Storm in NASA as Kalonzo son, Oburu nominated to EALA
The Star, Kenya
Storm in NASA as Kalonzo son, Oburu nominated to EALA
The Star, Kenya
A storm has erupted in both Wiper and ODM, following applications for the nomination of Kalonzo Musyoka's firstborn son and Raila Odinga's elder brother to the East African Legislative Assembly. Kalonzo's son Kennedy Musyoka and Nominated MP Oburu …
I'm out of EALA to focus on retirement, campaign for Raila – Oburu
